Jacqueline Fernandez Launches New Workout Series, Says 'join Me In My Fitness Journey'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on February 14 launched her new fitness workout series 'She Rox'. The workout series will be available on the fitness and wellness community app named TRUCONNECT by the TV.FIT. The Race 3 star, who is considered to be one of the fittest stars, took to Instagram and shared a small teaser while announcing the new series. In the caption, she explained that the fitness workout series will be influenced by her own training regime.

Jacqueline Fernandez launches workout series

The small video showed the actress working out while talking about guiding people and motivating them towards fitness. She wrote, “I am so excited to announce that I have just launched SheRox Cardio exclusively on the #TRUCONNECTapp 💗🌟SheRox Cardio has 5 amazing full body workouts suitable for all fitness levels! Click the link in my bio to download the #TRUCONNECTapp and join me in my fitness journey! #TRUCONNECTTeam @fitness.”

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Greets Instafam With 'Upside Down Hi'; Gets Fans Love-struck

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up On Living Independently: 'Need To Have The Right Balance'

In the video, the actress reveals that these exercises have helped her stay active, despite the hectic schedule that she follows. "Sometimes my filming schedule can be pretty intense, so it's great to be able to streamline my workout regime," she says. Excited to launch the series, and hoping to inspire people to stay fit, Jacqueline in a statement explained:

"I'm so happy to launch the She Rox Fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off the set!"

The first series in the programme will be called 'She Rox Cardio', which will be a set of 5 workouts that will challenge the body, from lower body blast to upper body and core specific workouts. Timed at just 20 minutes per workout, Jacqueline is keen to make the point that 'She Rox' Fitness is for everyone.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Glimpses Of How She Spent Her 'fav Day', See Pictures

Read: Yami Gautam Wraps Shoot Of 'Bhoot Police', Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.