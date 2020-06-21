Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Better With Varun Dhawan Or Ranbir Kapoor?

Jacqueline Fernandez is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry today. She made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Alaadin (2009), alongside Riteish Deshmukh, and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent more than a decade in the movie industry, Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with some of the finest actors in her career so far. Here is who looks better as a lead with Jacqueline Fernandez- Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor. Read ahead to know more-

Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor: Who looks better alongside Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan were seen sharing screen space for the first time in Rohit Dhawan’s Dishoom (2016). The movie cast Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and John Abraham as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the time when India's top batsman goes missing in the Middle East, and two mismatched cops must team up for a 36-hour manhunt before the cricket final. Even though the two actors did not play each other's love interest in the movie, their scenes together are the biggest reasons why fans went gaga about the movie.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan were then seen appearing together playing each other’s love interest in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 (2017). The movie cast Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Taapsee Pannu as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around twin brothers Prem and Raja who are separated at birth but are uniquely connected to each other via their reflexes. They reunite as adults and set out to take down the underground smuggling world. Fans loved Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan’s pairing and are eagerly waiting to watch the two actors collaborate more often. Also, not just on-screen but off-screen too, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan share a very tight bond.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together on the big screen in Vikramjit Singh’s Roy (2015). The movie cast Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a successful movie-maker Kabir who meets with Ayesha and falls in love. He suffers heartbreak when she leaves him. Meanwhile, a thief named Roy undergoes a change of heart when he experiences love. Fans loved this fresh pairing of Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor and hope to see more of them together. Recently, there have been rumours of the two gettings together for a shoot after the global pandemic situation.

