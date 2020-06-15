Ranbir Kapoor Opposite Sonam Kapoor Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Which Pair Is The Best?

Ranbir Kapoor has been a part of several movies and has worked with many leading ladies of Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are two actors whose chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was widely noted. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's work with Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez and decide which pair was loved more by the audience..

Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez

Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez worked together in the 2015 movie Roy. Vikramjit Singh's directorial film released on February 13, 2015. The film is based on a successful film-maker named Kabir who meets Ayesha and falls in love with her. Their relationship does not last for long.

Meanwhile, a thief named Roy falls in love for the first time when he meets Ayesha. The role of Kabir is played by Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez plays the role of Ayesha and Ranbir plays the role of Roy in the film. The cast of the movie also includes Shernaz Patel, Anupam Kher, Rajit Kapur, Shibani Dandekar, Barun Chanda, Cyrus Brocha and Mandana Karimi.

The romantic drama film has received 3.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The film has some amazing songs like Sooraj Dooba Hain, Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and more.

Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration with Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made their debut in the film Saawariya in 2007. The movie failed to impress the audience. It received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The plot of the movie is about a Raj, who falls in love with Sakina. When Raj tries to confess his feelings, she tells him that she loves Imaan, who has promised to return to her. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Raj, Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Sakina and Salman Khan plays the role of Imaan in the romantic film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed and produced the film.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor later on also collaborated for the film Sanju in 2018. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was a blockbuster hit. The 2018 film is about the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who struggles with the legacy that is handed down to him by his parents, along with his personal dilemmas and vices. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Ruby and Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film. As per reports, the film had a budget of ₹150 crores and it earned ₹586 at the box office.

