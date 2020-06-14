Prabhas And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer 'Bad Boy' Song Behind The Scenes; Watch

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, commonly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the nation. He has worked in multi-lingual films and has gained much love from the audience in the country. Prabhas is most famously known for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action movie Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Saaho (2018), alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor. The song from the movie, Bad Boy, is one of the reasons the movie was such a blockbuster. Here are the behind the scenes from the song, Bad Boy-

Bad Boy behind the scenes

Bad Boy is a pop song from the movie Saaho that will make you want to shake your leg. The song features Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez, who appeared in the movie only for one song. The song is sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan.

Bad Boy is shot in beautiful locations. In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen arriving at the location of the shoot. Before shooting the song, Jacqueline Fernandez goes up to the costume designer of the song to try on all of her outfits for the song. She says she loves all of her costumes and that the designer has done a great job.

Later, the actor goes back to her room to get started on with the makeup. She then heads for the shoot and has a good time shooting.

The next day, she wakes up needing her strong coffee. She goes to the kitchen and starts to make her special strong coffee, but gets very tensed when she realizes that she forgot to pack one of the main ingredients. Replacing it with another ingredient, Jackqueline makes her coffee and gets ready for the second day of her shoot for Bad Boy.

She again heads towards doing the makeup first and then to the shooting location. It is a beach location, where Jacqueline Fernandez even gets a little injured. However, she gets up with the same energy the next day and completes the shoot gracefully and with full dedication. Not to miss Jacqueline and Prabhas' fun banter at the end.

