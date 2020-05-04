Jacqueline Fernandez Loves Spending Time With Animals; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. She has starred in several films and has gone on to garner several accolades for her performance. Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut starring with Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, in the 2009 flick Aladin. Read on to know more about how Jacqueline Fernandez loves to spend time with animals:

Jacqueline Fernandez loves to spend time with animals

Fernandez, whose Instagram handle name is Jac’kill’ine Fernandez, loves to spend time with animals, especially horses. She has posted several photos of her encounters with animals on her social media handle. Here are some of the posts by Fernandez that features animals.

Yesterday, Fernandez posted a photo that featured her holding a pale-coloured horse. She is seen sporting a white dress which complements the horse's colour. This photo was clicked for a leading entertainment magazine. She has posted several photos with horses on her social media handles. Here are some of them:

On May 3, 2020, she posted a video with a dog. In the video, she is petting the dog, while spreading awareness regarding how dogs and other stray animals really need help from humans during these tough times. She also asked viewers to donate and help these animals. She is among the several Bollywood stars who are trying to help strays.

