Jatin Sarna Expresses Disappointment For His Role Being Cut Short In 'Bamfaad'

Jatin Sarna, who is most known for his character of Bunty in Sacred Games, has expressed his disappointment over his screen-time being cut short from his latest film Bamfaad. In the film, he plays the role of Zahid. Read on to know more about what Sarna has to say about his role in the film:

Jatin Sarna on his role in Bamfaad

Jatin Sarna recently talked about how he was quite sad to see that a major portion of his role from Bamfaad has been edited. Talking about his scenes, he said that there was a scene where he confesses his love for Walia, played by Sana Amin Sheikh. He stated that he had grown up watching actors like Govinda and Hrithik Roshan romance in their films and as an actor, he always felt that even he wanted to do something like this.

Sarna stated that ‘incidentally’ he got this opportunity and a white pigeon landed in his hand, so the scene had to go since it was against censorship rules. Later when he watched the film, he was really disappointed that everything has been edited. There was hardly any part of his acting left in the film. He stated that he felt hurt as he had put his 110% and still did not get his due. He also stated how the film was supposed to be two hours 15 minutes long but had to be cut down to one hour 40 minutes. He stated how he only had 5-6 minutes’ screen time of his own but as a secondary character, he had to bear the brunt.

Sarna further stated that he did the film only to break the image of Bunty. This role was very different in comparison to the others he had played. He felt bad at first but has moved on now. Fans are highly excited to see more of Sarna on the big screen.

