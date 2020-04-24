International Sculpture Day 2020: History, Significance And How To Celebrate

International Sculpture Day is celebrated worldwide on the last Saturday of the month of April. It is celebrated to honour excellence in the world of Sculpting. International Sculpture Day 2020 falls on April 25, 2020. Read on to know more about the history and significance of the International Sculpture Day here:

International Sculpture Day: History

International Sculpture Day was first celebrated in 2015. On the first IS day, over 50 events took place in several nations that included China, Germany, Spain, Mexico, England, Australia, the USA, and others. It was a huge celebration and served its purpose. The next year brought more fame to this date and over 20 nations held events to celebrate the International Sculpture Day. They included Australia, Denmark, Poland, Nigeria, Canada, France, Burkina, and others.

Significance of International Sculpture Day

International Sculpture Day is celebrated to honour the art of sculpting. It was established by the International Sculpture Centre to raise awareness about the art of sculpting. It also aimed at gaining more and more attention and appreciation from the public. Events on IS Day include art demonstration, workshops, art tours for public, exhibitions, artist talks, competitions and more. Sculpting is an ancient art and the International Sculpture Centre aims at ‘bringing it back to life’ at a ‘grand scale.’

How to celebrate International Sculpture Day

There are several ways one can celebrate International Sculpture Day. On this day, one should try vising an art museum. Exploring public art is one of the best ways to celebrate IS Day. There are several organisations that aim at creating and exploring art. One can follow them on social media to know where art events are taking place. Also, one of the most important factors that one should consider while celebrating IS Day, is to help the artists out there in whichever way possible.

