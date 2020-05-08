Salman Khan’s Top Emotional Scenes That Are Bound To Make You Teary-eyed; Watch

Since his debut in a supporting role in the 1988 movie ‘Biwi Ho to Aisi’, Salman Khan has come a long way in his three decades-long-career. During this time, the actor has given several super-hits to the film industry. Be it romance, action or emotional scenes, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood aces it all. Below, we have compiled a list of Salman Khan's best emotional scenes from his hit films-

Salman Khan’s best emotional scenes

Tere Naam

Tere Naam is one of the best-known films of Salman Khan. This emotional scene from the film Tere Naam is when Salman's character Radhe comes back from the asylum to meet his love, Bhumika Chawla, and discovers she is dead. Check out the sad version title track of the movie Tere Naam" sung by Udit Narayan in the background. The film was directed by Satish Kaushik, which was a remake of Bala's Tamil film Sethu (1999). Watch this heart-breaking emotional scene of Salman Khan.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is one of the most emotional scenes form the romantic drama film, Kuch Kuch Hota hai. In this video, Aman sacrifices his true love for Anjali and Rahul’s love. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Watch this memorable emotional scene of Salman Khan from the climax of the film.

Auzaar

The film was helmed by Sohail Khan. Auzaar is one of the most well-known films of Salman Khan, that also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiran Kumar, and Nirmal Pandey. This emotional scene from the film Auzaar is when Sanjay & Salman decide to part their ways

Baghban

This scene from the film Baghban, where Pooja (Hema Malini) and her husband wake up in the morning by hearing a sweet melody, they see Alok (Salman Khan) who is their foster son, and Arpita (Mahima Chaudhry) his wife, thanking God and praying to him for their safety and health etc. Seeing the parents all dressed-up, Arpita (Mahima Chaudhry) asks them where they are going. Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) tells him, they are going home. Alok (Salman Khan) convinces and he gets emotional while requests them to stay back and fulfil his dream of staying with his parents. Watch this emotional scene of Salman Khan from the film Baghban.

