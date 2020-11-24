Yami Gautam's Stunning Picture From 'Bhoot Police' Sets Comes With A Guessing Game

Actor Yami Gautam recently took to social media to share a blissful picture from the shooting location of Bhoot Police. In the picture posted, she has spoken about a beautiful heritage home in Dalhousie, where a famous 90s film was shot. She has also extended a guessing game for her fans in the caption for the post. Her followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are looking forward to Bhoot Police and are also liking her fresh look.

Yami Gautam’s time in Dalhousie

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, the actor is seen showing off the shooting location of her upcoming film, Bhoot Police, while speaking about a 90s film which was also filmed at the same place. The photograph showcases a stunning heritage home, well decorated with green plants and cobblestone walls. The team seems settled in the huge lawn outside the house, which has well-maintained and had fresh green grass.

Yami Gautam is seen dressed in a red-yellow cotton outfit which has been topped up with a brown leather jacket which suits her well. Her makeup has been kept light for the occasion, highlighting her natural and graceful beauty. She is spotted wearing a pink lip colour with light mascara while having a natural pink blush across her face. Yami Gautami has also opted for breezy soft curls which seem to go well with the Bhoot Police filming location as well.

In the caption for the post, she has expressed how much she admires the Dalhousie house. She has asked her followers if they remember the name of the 90s film which featured these Dalhousie heritage homes. Through the hashtag for the post, she has mentioned that she is shooting for her next Bollywood film. Have a look at the post from Yami Gautam’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have made an attempt to guess the name of the 90s film. A few people are of the opinion that Kareeb was shot here while a few others are still looking for the right name. Yami Gautami has indicated through her comment replies that she is talking about the film, 1942: A Love Story. Have a look at the comments here.

