Jacqueline Fernandez In Her 'Happy Place' At Dalhousie As Shooting For Her Film Kicks Off

Actor Jacqueline Fernandes is in her ‘happy place’ as the shoots for her upcoming movie go on floors in Dalhousie. The actor has shared a couple of pictures from day 1 of the shoot, yesterday on November 4, 2020. Take a look at the post and check out fans' comments:

Jacqueline Fernandes in her ‘Happy place’

Jacqueline Fernandes took to her Instagram yesterday on November 4, 2020, as she shared two pictures from the sets of her upcoming movie Bhoot Police, in Dalhousie. Both of the actor’s pictures are sun-kissed as she enjoys the warm sun at the hill station and holds on to a horse, standing right beside her. The pictures are from the first day of shooting of the movie, and in her caption, the actor describes the sets as her happy place.

Jacqueline in her caption – “Day 1!! Happy happy happy #HappyPlaceðŸ’–ðŸ’– #BhootPolice The #NewNormal is paranormal”. Alongside she also tagged the fellow cast and crew members that are a part of the film. The post which has over 82k likes also has a series of comments by Jacqueline’s fans. Have a look.

More about Bhoot Police

Jacqueline took to her Instagram, yesterday on November 4, to also share the first take and the poster of the movie. She shared the snap of the first take with which she wrote “The #NewNormal is #Paranormal,” which seems to be the tagline of the film. The poster was also shared by her, which sees a haunted house and an ambulance; and it also hinted to the cast of the movie which includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffery, and Jacqueline.

The poster also says that the Pavan Kriplani-directed movie will hit theatres in the year 2021. The film is a spooky adventure comedy and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri. Jacqueline also shared a picture of the crew as they posed right before getting on board the flight taking them Dalhousie, as she wrote “Time for #BhootPolice”.

