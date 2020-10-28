Jacqueline Fernandez Adds Motivational Caption To Latest Post, Says "Follow Your Bliss"

The 2006 Miss Universe Sri Lanka winner Jacqueline Fernandez has largely worked in the Bollywood film industry for years now. She has a massive fan base in India and all over the world. Jacqueline, who debuted in Bollywood with the film Aladin in 2009, is a very frequent user of her social media platforms. She recently shared a set of three posts from one of her photoshoots and the posts are exuding some great fashion and life inspiration.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram saw her in classic white and burnt orange outfit

Jacqueline has time and again shown that she loves sharing photos and moments of her life with her fans. From personal to her professional life, many of Jacqueline Fernandez's photos make it to her Instagram profiles. On October 28, 2020, Jacky posted photos of herself from one of her photoshoots.

In the photos, she can be seen holding a magazine while wearing a white tie-up crop top paired with burnt orange coloured shorts and pulling off a messy wavy hairstyle. In her latest post from the shoot, Jacky is seen turning the pages of the magazine as she sits sideways and looks away. However, in the post before that, she added three photos, the last one being a collage.

Jacky looks stunning as she poses for camera

In the first two pictures of the second post, the actor looks jolly as she laughs and smiles for the camera while lying down on the bed. The third photo is a collage which shows her in various poses in the fall coloured outfit. In her initial post, Jacky looks stunning as she boldly poses holding the magazine in her hand while sitting on the bed on her knees.

Jacqueline inspires her fans on Instagram, fans agree

The actor is known to be very interactive with her fans, who in turn never fail to appreciate the star. Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram followers were quick to compliment the star in the comments of her posts. ‘Change your thoughts, change your life,’ Jacky had captioned the first post. One of her fans agreed with her and said, ‘Yes mam you are right. Thought change human life.’ On the other hand, another follower said that Jacqueline was their motivation. ‘My motivation all the time,’ they said. Other fans showered the celebrity’s posts with countless hearts and fire emojis on all three posts.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram also saw her make another similar motivational post. It was an image of a girl with the quote ‘Keep picking yourself back up’ written around her face. In the caption, Jacky expressed that she feels positivity is a type of superpower for her. Jacqueline’s fans seem to love such inspirational posts and words from their idol.

