Jacqueline Fernandez-Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive Completes A Year; See Her Emotional Post

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive completed a year of its release. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional video remembering her co-star and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her Instagram post featured snippets of their trip while filming the movie. Take a look below.

As Drive completed a year the actor fondly remembered her co-star and friend Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen having the time of their lives. The video also featured the song Makhna from the same movie. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram post.

Tarun Mansukhani also shared an emotional post on the occasion of Drive’s one-year anniversary. He wrote, “It’s been a year since we released #drive. And it just doesn’t feel celebratory without Sushant. Drive was filled with some amazing memories and overflowed with unforgettable experiences. There are so many people to thank for this. Some for all the hard work they put into making this film and some others for teaching me about things. Happy Anniversary to my Drive family". Take a look at the post below.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Drive'

Drive is an action-thriller film written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The actioner was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in the lead roles. The story revolved around the manhunt for an infamous King who stole around 300 kilograms of gold. The film was directly released on Netflix.

Jacqueline Fernandez is quite active on Instagram with a fan following of around 46.2 million followers. The actor shares daily updates of her life with her fans and followers. In one of her previous posts, she shared three photos from a shoot. She also wrote an inspirational caption that moved her fans. In the post, the actor was seen holding a magazine while dotting a white tie-up crop top. She teamed it up with burnt orange colour shorts and a messy hairdo. Take a look at the post below.

