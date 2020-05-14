Jacqueline Fernandez Misses Her Parents, Shares Picture On Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandes is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She hails from Sri Lanka with her mother being from Malaysia and her father from Sri Lanka. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her parents. The actor quite far from home and is currently at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel during the lockdown. Jacqueline Fernandez shared the picture as she is missing her parents during the current lockdown.

Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram picture of her parents

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to share this picture of her parents. She also penned down a heartfelt message in the caption. Jacqueline Fernandez said that she is missing her mother and father very much and she cannot wait to see them once everything gets back to normal.

Jacqueline Fernandez Family

Jacqueline Fernandez had mentioned in many previous interviews that she misses being away from home and family. She is often seen sharing pictures on her social media with family. Jacqueline Fernandez belongs to a multi-ethnic family. Her father is Sri Lankan and her mother is Malaysian. Jacqueline Fernandez’s maternal grandfather is Canadian. Her father met her mother in Bahrain when she was an air hostess. Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 movie Aladdin.

Jacqueline Fernandez Photos with mother

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix movie Mrs Serial Killer. The movie is being praised by her fans on social media. She was also seen with Salman Khan in the music video of Tere Bina. The actor is gearing up for the release of her next movie Attack. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen with Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham. The movie is expected to hit the big screen on August 14 like previous patriotic movies of John Abraham.

