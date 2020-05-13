Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer 'Kick' Peppy Songlist That Is Must-listen

In 2014, Salman Khan played the lead character in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick. The movie also cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Devi Lal Singh, a typical youth with an anomalous standard of living, who tries to find pleasure in whatever he does. He eventually becomes a thief and dons a new name, Devil. The movie did well at the box-office but the songs of the movie received a lot of love from the audience. Apart from the intriguing storyline and the exciting chase sequences between Khan and Hooda, the peppy songs of the movie also received a thumbs-up from the fans. Here’s the memorable song list of Kick.

Kick’s song list

Jumme Ki Raat

Jumme Ki Raat is a groovy song, sung by Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal. Himesh Reshammiya has given the music for the song. Kumaar and Shabbir Ahmed mark as the lyricist of the song. The track is the most-used song in most Bollywood parties.

Hangover

Hangover is a peppy song, sung by Meet Bros Anjjan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Salman Khan himself. Meet Bros Anjjan has given the music for the song. Kumaar marks as the lyricist of the song. A waltz-themed love song from the film.

Tu Hi Tu

Tu Hi Tu is a song-along song, sung by Mohammad Irfan. Himesh Reshammiya has given the music for the song. Mayur Puri marks as the lyricist of the song. It is a slow, calming number.

Yaar Naa Miley

Yaar Naa Miley is a dance number, sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jasmine Sandlas. Yo Yo Honey Singh has given the music for the song. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jasmine Sandlas also mark as the lyricist of the song. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Nargis Fakhri, who has appeared in a cameo.

Hai Yahi Zindagi

Hai Yehi Zindagi is a heart-break song, sung by Meet Bros Anjjan and Salman Khan himself. Meet Bros Anjjan has given the music for the song. Kumaar marks as the lyricist of the song.

