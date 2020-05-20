Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Judwaa 2' Bloopers With Varun And Taapsee Are Unmissable: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities today. She kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. The Kick actor refused to look back since then and worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Dishoom among others. Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her exceptional acting, fitness, as well as dancing prowess.

The 2017 flick, Judwaa 2, starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, and Varun Dhawan in the prominent roles. The action-comedy drama filled movie also stars Anupam Kher, Sachin Khedekar, Prachee Shah Paandya, Upasna Singh, and Rajpal Yadav in the supporting roles. Judwaa 2 is a movie with a hilarious story that revolves around two twin brothers named, Prem and Raja who are separated at birth but are uniquely attached to each other through their reflexes. They meet each other as adults and set out to take down the underground smuggling world.

Let’s have a look at some bloopers of Jaqueline Fernandez’s Judwaa 2

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez had a lot of fun while shooting for Judwaa 2. Most of the scenes when there is comedy acting Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee just laugh out loud and it’s really fun to look at both of them work together. So, let’s take sneak-peak into all the behind the scenes action and comedy on the sets of Judwaa 2 by the lead characters Raja, Prem, Alishka & Samaara. Varun, Taapsee, and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with the others supporting cast make every shoot day entertaining. Actually the essential things that make it even more beautiful and hilarious are the scenic locations, deliberate comedy and untimed action. Check out below some amazing bloopers of Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Taapsee from the making of the film, Judwaa 2-

Here is the Judwaa 2 behind the scenes bloopers and fun to entertain you, Watch now-

Here is another video of Jacqueline Fernandez in which she is eating Parathas and tries to speak Punjabi with the help of her cast. Have a look at how hilariously she tries and puts her efforts to speak Punjabi and that in such a comedy way. Judwaa 2, the film is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is co-produced by Fox Star Studios, which is a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Judwaa 2 is directed by David Dhawan, and it stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee.

Watch the video of Jacqueline Fernandez here-

