Jacqueline Fernandez Pens A Note; Says 'life Is In All The Simple, Little Things'

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been quite active on social media. She posts pictures of herself and engages with fans and followers regularly on different platforms. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official handle. Jacqueline Fernandez has also given life advice to her fans on the photo-sharing platform. Here is everything you need to know about the star’s latest Instagram photo. Read on:

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a note

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez treated her fans to a series of pictures on September 4, 2020, Friday. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted photos of herself in a gorgeous black dress. The photos showcase Fernandez posing in a strappy outfit against the backdrop of a white room. While most of them show her smiling for the capture, one has a quote that she wrote. In the second picture, there is a text by the actor.

It reads, “for the longest time, it feels like I have been trying to make sense of life, but now I see there is no sense to be made, only life to be lived. There is no set purpose to fulfil, there are no checklists to complete, just an ephemeral moment to breathe, to love, to be kind, to feel. Life is in all the simple, little things that we so often overlook. Uncomplicate your heart. Be here, be present, embrace your journey. there is so much beauty and wonder to be found right where you are.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has written a short caption alongside her Instagram post. She penned, “Life as I now know it.. ðŸŒˆðŸŒˆ @rahuljhangiani @shaanmu @amitthakur_hair @chandiniw (my babies are back â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸)”. The actor also tagged Rahul Jhangiani, Shaan Muttathil, Amit Thakur, and Chandini Whabi in her post. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s photos:

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Response on Jacqueline Fernandez's photos

Within an hour of sharing, Jacqueline Fernandez’s social media photos garnered more than 5,38,000 likes and around 4000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. While some of her fans and followers applauded her thoughts and looks, many showed their support with emoticons like heart, blossoms, fire, and heart-eyed smileys. Check out their responses:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.