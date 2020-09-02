Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Post Flaunting Her Freckles; Fans In Love With The Pic

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on September 2, 2020, to share a picture of hers without makeup. The Kick actor looks gorgeous as she flaunts her natural freckles. Take a look at her post and see how fans have reacted to her photo. Read on:

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post

In her recent post on Instagram, Jacqueline is seen sporting her no-makeup look. She's seen wearing a white top spaghetti top and accessorized it with a gold chain. Jacqueline captioned the post as, "And out come the freckles", with a few emojis. Jacqueline doesn't find her freckles to be a flaw. She opened up to her fans on Instagram last year mentioning that she loves her freckles as she got them from her mother. Take a look at the picture:

Her fans commented on her picture in huge numbers. Many fans appreciated her for showing off her freckles. A fan wrote, "loving the freckles. So so beautiful." Jacky's Instagram fan pages showered immense love on this post. Take a look at the comments.

Picture Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Picture Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Jacqueline's picture of her Pet cat

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram is often flooded with her pictures from her personal as well as professional life. She is quite active on social media. In her recent post, she uploaded a picture of her pet cat along with a script for a film. She was wearing a pink Pyajama and had a cup of coffee on her lap. She captioned the picture as, "Bulletproof Xyza". The part of the picture where she was holding the script was blurred, hence, viewers couldn't figure which script she's been working on.

Jacqueline's post on her upcoming event

Jacqueline Fernandez has always updated her fans with what she's been up to during the lockdown and keeps them entertained. On August 25, 2020, she uploaded a video of hers talking about her upcoming online event. She captioned the video as, "super excited for this online event!! Thanks for giving me this opportunity to talk about my experience! Love you guys!! All those interested in creating a change from within I’ll see you there!! LINK IN BIO @narayanishurjo108 @mumbaiananda @anandasanghaindia".

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in her upcoming film Attack. The film also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The filming began in January 2020 and the shooting had to stop due to the Coronavirus crisis.

