Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam Join The Cast Of Pavan Kirpalani's 'Bhoot Police'

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam now join the cast of Bhoot Police. After the announcement of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's joining the team of the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police, the makers have got on board the two leading ladies of the film. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming horror comedy will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernadez in Bhoot Police

Sharing his thoughts on the new cast, Producer Ramesh Taurani said that from the beginning, they were keen on having Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam to join his film. He said that the two leading actors are amazing artists and they are extremely happy to have them on board.

Amid the Pandemic, the team has begun the groundwork on the horror-comedy, which will be largely shot in Dharamsala, Dalhouse and Palampur. The producer added that they are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. They aim to wrap up 80 per cent of the film during the outdoor schedules while the remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai.

Co-producer Akshai Puri said that they were excited to have Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez on board for the exciting journey of Bhoot Police. They have a dynamic young team and are all super excited to start soon. The director of Bhoot Police, Pavan Kirpalani said that he is looking forward to working with the two leading actors.

Bhoot Police will be the first collaboration of Pavan Kirpalani with the entire cast. Since they need to add craziness to the fun-filled entertaining movie, the two stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are expected to add magic to the script. He also shared his views on the fresh casting of the film, "The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film." (sic)

(With Inputs from a PR Agency)

