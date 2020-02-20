Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Himanshi Khurana Has THIS Advice For Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla has been a trending topic since he managed to win the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the 'Balika Vadhu' actor is making headlines as a number of people have been giving their opinions on him. Similarly, his ex-housemate and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana, has said some shocking things about the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Khurana spoke to a major news publishing house and said that Sidharth should first focus on how to behave with girls rather than judging Himanshi’s relationship. Read more to know about what Himanshi Khurana had to say about Sidharth Shukla.

Himanshi Khurana's views about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana said that Sidharth has always been rude to her and said a number of nasty things about her. She clears the fact that Sidharth has always been a person who talks behind people’s backs by pointing out what he did during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Himanshi said Sidharth did not know anything about what she had to go through during their breakup.

Himanshi Khurana's breakup

Himanshi said that she was hospitalised but still continued to work. She also revealed that handling social media trolling was also a huge barrier and she had to face all of this during her breakup phase. She suggested Sidharth to try to be nice and polite to girls rather than talking ill about them. She ended the conversation by saying that Asim is the only person who matters to her and he was defending Khurana.

