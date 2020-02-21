The Debate
Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez To Be A Part Of Bohemia's Next Music Video?

Music

As per recent reports, Asim Riaz will soon be seen collaborating with rapper Bohemia for a music video. Will Jacqueline Fernandez join too? Read more about it.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Asim Riaz, one of the most talked-about Bigg Boss 13 contestants, was declared as the first runner-up of the show. Now, as per recent reports, he will soon be seen collaborating with rapper Bohemia for a music video. The report further states that even Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez may be a part of the collaboration.

ALSO READ| Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Wish Sajid Nadiadwala On His 54th Birthday

The news was confirmed by Asim Riaz during a live chat with a reputed news portal. In the interaction, Asim Riaz was seen confirming that will soon be seen alongside rapper Bohemia in a new track. The runner-up also mentioned a video call with Bohemia where he expressed he wants to collaborate with him. He also mentioned Bohemia’s response which was “Ho Gaya Bhai, ho Gaya” which literally translates to “It is done, brother”.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Slams Shefali Jariwala For Her Comments On Asim Riaz

In the same interaction, the model also revealed that he will be traveling to Australia next month. The video shoot of the track will be done there. According to another entertainment portal, Jacqueline Fernandez is also likely to be seen in the music video. Nothing about Jacqueline Fernandez joining the project has been confirmed by official sources yet.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Why Did Himanshi Khurana Unfollow Asim Riaz's Brother Umar? Truth Revealed

Taking to Twitter, Asim Riaz also shared a glimpse of his video call with rapper Bohemia. Asim Riaz was seen mentioning how much respect he has for the rapper. He also expressed how much Bohemia has inspired him while growing up.

Have a look at Asim Riaz’s tweet here:  

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Was 'too Shy’ As Asim Riaz Introduced Her To His Family 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT