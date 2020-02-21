Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez To Be A Part Of Bohemia's Next Music Video?

Asim Riaz, one of the most talked-about Bigg Boss 13 contestants, was declared as the first runner-up of the show. Now, as per recent reports, he will soon be seen collaborating with rapper Bohemia for a music video. The report further states that even Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez may be a part of the collaboration.

The news was confirmed by Asim Riaz during a live chat with a reputed news portal. In the interaction, Asim Riaz was seen confirming that will soon be seen alongside rapper Bohemia in a new track. The runner-up also mentioned a video call with Bohemia where he expressed he wants to collaborate with him. He also mentioned Bohemia’s response which was “Ho Gaya Bhai, ho Gaya” which literally translates to “It is done, brother”.

In the same interaction, the model also revealed that he will be traveling to Australia next month. The video shoot of the track will be done there. According to another entertainment portal, Jacqueline Fernandez is also likely to be seen in the music video. Nothing about Jacqueline Fernandez joining the project has been confirmed by official sources yet.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Riaz also shared a glimpse of his video call with rapper Bohemia. Asim Riaz was seen mentioning how much respect he has for the rapper. He also expressed how much Bohemia has inspired him while growing up.

Have a look at Asim Riaz’s tweet here:

Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect pic.twitter.com/kFfcLVpUCm — asimriaz77.official (@imrealasim999) February 16, 2020

