Bigg Boss 13: Why Did Himanshi Khurana Unfollow Asim Riaz's Brother Umar? Truth Revealed

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met on the sets of reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. However, things got real when Himanshi and Asim came face-to-face with the latter’s family members. In an interview with a leading news portal, Himanshi Khurana shared her thoughts on her relationship and her reason for unfollowing Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz on social media handle.

Himanshi Khurana on why she unfollowed Umar Riaz:

In the interview, when Himanshi Khurana was asked why she unfollowed Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz just after coming back from the Bigg Boss 13 house after the connection week, Himanshi said that she did not know that it would become such a huge issue. Himanshi also revealed that she and Umar Riaz are in touch over calls and that they share a great bond. Himanshi Khurana also mentioned that post-Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, they had great fun with the whole squad.

Himanshi further added that her digital team is handling all her social media accounts and she has no clue about it. She said that when she came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she was not keeping well as she got hurt during a task. Apart from this, she mentioned that their friendship is going well and that nothing has affected it in any way.

Further, she was also asked about why she took a step back when Asim proposed to her on the show. To this Himanshi Khurana replied that at that point of time, a lot was going on in her personal and professional life and she was unable to think straight. She said that she did not expect Asim Riaz to go down on his knees within five minutes of her entry. Adding further, Himanshi said that it is a very big decision and she needs time to figure everything out.

Himanshi concluded by saying that she is a bit disappointed that Asim Riaz did not win the trophy. But she also mentioned that Sidharth Shukla gave a tough competition to him. She further added that for her, fans and everybody else, Asim is the winner of the show.

