Sona Mohapatra reacts to 'just out of bed' video, shares counter to bullying in industry

Favouritism, bullying, nepotism in the film industry are being discussed in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajut's death. While netizens are lashing out at some of the stars of the notable families and unfollowing them amid reports that the late actor was allegedly ousted from projects and ‘boycotted’ by the leading banners, Sonu Nigam made headlines by highlighting the similar practices in the music industry. The singer’s statement that monopoly of the industry rests with two labels, and that it’s likely that musicians could follow Sushant’s footsteps sparked a row.

Sona Mohapatra seemed to react to the video, where Sonu Nigam was seen talking while lying on his bed. The singer hinted at her displeasure at the lack of discussion about artists and music matters in the media. She stated added that media only took note of the industry when ‘sensational (albeit truthful), just out of bed video’ declared that ‘musicians will be next’. The Ambarsariya artist asserted that ‘nobody can stop the music’ and shared her ‘counter’ to the bullying in the film industry, which was a video of her song Tori Surat.

We rarely discuss artists & music matters in our media space unless it is like the sensational (albeit truthful), ‘just out of bed’ video declaring, musicians will be next..Here’s my counter to the bullying in the industry. Nobody CAN stop the music! : https://t.co/hieYFCuDaf — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 19, 2020

The video sent a positive message, “Everybody needs somebody to remind them that they are special and unique. To say… 'You are strong. You are beautiful. You are valuable. Life is beautiful.'”

Like the lyrics of the song 'Tori Surat Ke Balihari’ (mesmerised by your face), it wrote, “Someone in this world feels this way about you. Cherish that love. Nothing is more valuable."

The video features Sona, husband, music composer Ram Sampath and their group of musicians.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam had made sensational statements about the ‘music mafia’ being controlled by two companies. He said that though he was past the phase, he highlighted the frustration of upcoming singers, music composers and lyricists. The Tu artist also alluded to Salman Khan over the instance when he allegedly disallowed Sonu and Arijit Singh from singing for him.

