'Give Women More Opportunities': Singer Lisa Mishra Laments Gender Disparity In Industry

Singer-composer Lisa Mishra has penned her thoughts on gender disparity in the music industry when it comes to lead singers. She posted a note through Instagram in which she spoke about the plight of women vocalists in Bollywood and highlighted how they have been deprived of opportunities to sing solo tracks in films. She captioned the post, "Be part of the solution, not the problem 🙏🏽 🌸 " as she voiced her concern ahead of World Music Day on Sunday, June 21.

"One wish as we approach World Music Day:

Give women more opportunities as vocalists in Bollywood.

It's sad that films *about women* feature all-male soundtracks.

It's sad that we hardly have five major solo female songs a year in film.

It's sad that the idea of a duet now is two lines sung by a woman, almost as an afterthought.

It's sad that the space for women in music has been reduced to only item songs.

It's especially sad that male allies don't say no to these opportunities or insist on using women better-suited for the track's messaging.

And worst of all? It's sad that we have to be grateful for all this."

The singer has raised some pertinent issues that have surfaced after the current atmosphere of outrage in the film and music industry of India. On Friday, veteran Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam had also voiced his concern about the music industry as he pointed out that talented musicians have been a victim of 'mafia music companies' in India. Unfair practices and their resultant professional pressures have been a much-debated topic in the industry after the nationwide probe into the possible reasons for the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, June 14 in Mumbai.

About Lisa Mishra

Lisa, who hails from Chicago, has sung ‘Tareefan Reprise’ in Veere Di Wedding and hits numbers such as ‘The Wakhra Song’, ‘Naadaniyaan’ from The Sky is Pink and ‘Chandigarh Mein’ from Good Newwz to her credit. She has recently unveiled her first solo non-film track ‘Nai Chaida’, in Punjabi, sung and composed by her and written by Kunaal Vermaa. The video of the song shows Lisa’s real-life transition from Chicago to Mumbai, taking her through a roller coaster of emotions as she pursued her dreams as an artiste. Lisa and Rohan Mehra portray the emotional journey in the video directed by Karan Boolani.

