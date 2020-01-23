Jacqueline Fernandez's Latest Black And White Pictures Are Dreamy, Check It Out

Jacqueline Fernandez gives constant goals with her bubbly girl looks and her adorable Instagram posts. However, this time, the tables have turned as she shared some bold and ethereal looks on her IG. She gave major monochrome fashion gaols in the multiple pictures she shared earlier today. The Housefull actor was all smiles in one of the pictures and fans thought that she was looking elegant yet scintillating in the photos.

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bustier top in the monochromatic pictures. The edgy top is embroidered and has enough shimmer to make Jacqueline Fernandez’s face glow. What amused many fans was her simplicity with no accessories in the look.

She looked mesmerizing in the first series of pictures where the star is seen flipping and playing with long and big wavy hair. She made sure to look sizzling in the second picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos

More Jacqueline Fernandez's photos

Jacqueline Fernandez remained humble and shared on her Instagram an elaborate caption alongside the first post. She thanked her first photographer Avinash Gowariker for making her look pretty. She wrote, “You captured me on your camera for my first film poster ever! @avigowariker you’re still as mad and as talented as ever, thanks for an awesome day.”

On the professional front

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen on the big screen alongside John Abraham in their next, Attack. The film will also star Rakul Preet Singh of Marjaavaan and De De Pyar De fame.

Attack is an action thriller where John Abraham will be seen in the lead while Jacqueline will reportedly play his love interest. The film is written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It is set to release on August 14, 2020.

