Jacqueline Fernandez's Unconditional Love For Her Pet Cats Is Evident In THESE Posts

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most followed actors of Bollywood. The actor has pet cats, which she has spoken about time and again. She has cats named Muimiu, Loki, Xyza, and Yoda. Here are a few pictures that the actor has posted with her pet cats.

Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures with her pet cats

1. In these pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen posing with her white pet cat. She can be seen lying on the bed with Loki. She can be seen wearing a teal coloured floral outfit in the pictures. In the caption for the post, she can be seen asking Loki to wake up as it is a Monday morning.

2. In these set of pictures posted, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen taking mirror selfies with her cat Yoda. She can be seen lying in the bed while her cat is around her leg. In the caption for the post, she has wished a happy cat day from her cat, Yoda. Her cat can be seen wearing a grumpy expression.

3. In these pictures posted, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen posing with two of her cats. She is playing around with them in these snaps. She is wearing a sleeveless white top with a pair of black casual shorts. She has mentioned how the two cats are “Marshmallow twins”. Her two white cats are called Loki and Xyza.

4. In this video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen posing with her cats Miumiu and Yoda. She has made a video with the cats in it. The dance video features her dancing to the Lembergini song. In the caption for the post, she has written how her cats do not care for her.

