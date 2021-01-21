On Sushant's First Birth Anniversary, Jacqueline, Kiara & Others Share Their Memories

On the first birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, not only netizens but also Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Chhichhore actor. Sushant's peers from the Hindi film industry including Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Kiara Advani, Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut and many more penned heartfelt notes to celebrate 'Sushant Day'. Check out the list of celebrities who remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary:

Ankita Lokhande

To remember her Pavitra Rishta co-star and former beau on his birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shared an unseen video of Sushant with her pet dog Scotch on Instagram. Along with sharing the sweet video, Ankita also penned an emotional note for the late actor. An excerpt from her caption read, "#scotch has always missed u and now I guess he misses u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho. Happy birthday to you. You will be missed. (sic)".

Check out Ankita Lokhande's video below:

Ekta Kapoor

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his first-ever break in Indian television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and then Pavitra Rishta, shared a collage of videos to celebrate his birth anniversary. Along with glimpses of him from Pavitra Rishta, Ekta wrote, "Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happy birth on earth day!". Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, who shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Netflix film Drive, also celebrated his birth anniversary. Earlier today, Jacqueline shared a picture of her Drive co-star on Instagram stories and wrote, "You are missed, Sush...(sic)". Check out her IG post below:

Kiara Advani

Indoo Ki Jawaani star Kiara Advani also remembered Sushant on his birthday today. She took to her Instagram stories to post a throwback picture with the Kedarnath actor to celebrate 'Sushant Day'. Along with sharing the picture on Instagram, Kiara added a white heart emoticon to showcase her lover and admiration for the late actor.

Check out Kiara Advani's Instagram Story below:

Shekhar Suman

Actor-host Shekhar Suman penned a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary. Shekhar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Let me be amongst the first few to wish Sushant a very happy 35th bday as the clock strikes 12. He may not be with us in person, but the few years that he lived, he achieved a lot more than most ppl do in a lifetime.21-1-21 #SushantBirthdayCelebration". In the next tweet, he added, "Happy bday Sushant..some ppl never die..they live forever. #SushantDay @itsSSR".

Take a look at Shekhar Suman's Twitter posts below:

Let me be amongst the first few to wish Sushant a very happy 35th bday as the clock strikes 12.He may not be with us in person,but the few years that he lived, he achieved a lot more than most ppl do in a lifetime.21-1-21#SushantBirthdayCelebration — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 20, 2021

Happy bday Sushant..some ppl never die..they live forever.#SushantDay@itsSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 20, 2021

Here are some more celebs who remembered Sushant on his birth anniversary:

Rajkummar Rao

Bhumi Pednekar

Pulkit Samrat

Kangana Ranaut

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Koena Mitra

Abhishek Kapoor

