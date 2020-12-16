Jacqueline Fernandez Poses In All-black Gymwear, Kareena Says She "wants A Bod Like Hers"

On December 14, 2020, actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share a picture of her gym outfit. Jacqueline Fernandez's photos have never failed to leave fans in awe. In this particular picture, Jacqueline can be seen posing in front of the mirror. With a fan-following of around 47 million on Instagram, the actor continues to mesmerise fans with such posts now and then. Here's Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post that is winning fans' hearts.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post

In this particular picture, the actor is wearing a black spaghetti and black joggers. She is wearing white sports shoes and is seen clicking a mirror selfie. Her hair is tied up in a ponytail. Towards her left, one can see treadmills, and in her background, there is a dumbbell stand with two racks of equipments on them.

Fans' Reaction to the Post

Jacqueline Fernandez's fans have reacted to the post with overwhelming enthusiasm. Instagram celebrities like Sneha Shetty Kohli, King Bach and Seema Khan has filled the comments section with heart-eyed emojis to show their appreciation for the actor. "You look amazing," said Victoria Beckham, to which Jacqueline replied with a "love you".

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted a picture of her baby bump on her official Instagram handle, which Jacqueline had reposted with the caption saying "OMG so inspiring!". Kareena shared the reposted story and said that she "wants a bod" like Jacqueline's. Here is the reposted story that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the Work Front

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in five upcoming movies next year. According to Filmibeat, her first movie to be released in 2021 will be Bachchan Pandey, which will out on January 22. Subsequent movies in the latter half of the year will be PSPK 27, Dancing Dad, Attack and Humari Shaadi.

