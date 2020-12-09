Jacqueline Fernandez Slays In Black Outfit And Fans Can't Stop Calling Her 'beautiful'

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share a post wherein the actor was donned in black attire. The post grabbed the eyeballs of several fans who were quick to comment. Jacky opted for a simple caption. The actor has a fan-following of around 46.9M followers on Instagram and never fails to entertain her fans with such eye-grabbing posts. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post below.

Jacqueline Fernandez slays in black outfit

In the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez was seated on a zebra print sofa. The actor donned a black bodysuit and opted for a simple silver bangle. Jacky left her hair in a messy manner and kept the makeup minimal. While she had the silver bangle on her left hand, she sported a blue stone ring on her right hand. Jacky posed as she looked away from the camera. She opted for a simple caption that featured a black spider along with a black heart that indicated the theme of the post to be black. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post below.

As soon as the picture was posted, her fans were quick to comment. They bombarded the post with comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "Superb looking" while another penned, "All time favourite...". Other fans commented, "You are the best" "Queeeen" "Why are you so pretty?" "slayingggggg" "Beauty in black". While the rest of the fans filled the post with hearts, kisses and fire emoticons. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Fans' reactions

Jacky has created a huge fan base for herself on Instagram. She never fails to update her fans and followers about her daily life as she shares snippets of the same. Fans too never hold back from commenting on Jacqueline Fernandez's photos. In one of her previous posts, the actor made the announcement of Bhoot Police with an aesthetic picture. In the picture, Jacky was seen amidst greenery and posed with a red rose. The actor kept her style simple with a black tee topped by a fluffy pink coat. In the caption, Jacky revealed to her audience about the wrapping up of the shoot of Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. Take a look at the post below.

