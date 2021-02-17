Jacqueline Fernandez Shifts To Priyanka's Old Apartment; Here's The Whopping Rent She Pays

Jacqueline Fernandez has been busy ever since the onset of the new year with shooting for two films, Bhoot Police with Saif, Arjun, and Yami, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. The Kick star was also in the news for shifting houses and moving into a new flat, which is owned by none other than Priyanka Chopra. Jacky, who had been wanting to change her residence and move to the posh locality of Juhu finally found the perfect new house, and here is how much rent she pays.

Jacqueline Fernandez's house

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Housefull 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez leased the fourth and fifth floor of Karmayog on October 23, 2020, owned by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her tenure is of 3 years and the Bollywood star pays a monthly rent of a whopping Rs 6.78 lakhs. Jacky's apartment is named the Karmayog CHS and is located in the Juhu neighbourhood, where a lot of other Bollywood stars reside.

According to a report by DNA, the current value of Priyanka Chopra's home is Rs 7 crores and the posh house consists of an oval-balcony, sea-facing view, expansive living area, sunny outdoor balcony, and five bedrooms. The pictures and videos of the same apartment made rounds on the internet during Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding and it was shown fully covered in lights and flowers on the happy occasion. Apparently, Priyanka moved into the apartment in the year 2016. PC currently resides in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple purchased a mansion worth $20 million in Encino, Los Angeles.

Jacqueline Fernandez's work

The actor started her Bollywood career with the movie Aladin and went on to win the Best Female Debutante Award for her role. She has also featured in numerous box office hits such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, and Kick. According to CA Knowledge, Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth is around $10 million. On the work front, she will be seen in upcoming movies like Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Attack, and Cirkus, which will be releasing in 2021. After being a part of the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film directed by Lakshay Raj Anand. The film will star John Abraham and Rakul Preet with Jacky.

Image Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez and Priyanka Chopra Jonas official Instagram accounts

