Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Svelte Figure, Fans Say 'that's An Epic One'

Jacqueline Fernandez’ fitness regime is widely known among her fans and they love how she manages to ace in her ravishing photoshoots. She recently added a couple of her stunning photos in which she showcased a ballerina look and posed in the most elegant manner. Jacqueline Fernandez’ Instagram post was flooded with compliments and hearts the moment she posted her photos. Have a look at her Instagram and see how the fans loved her ballerina look.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her Instagram handle and shared two of her photos in which she depicted a ballerina avatar. In the first photo, she can be seen in a brown coloured top along with off-white coloured leggings and ballet shoes. In the photo, she can be seen posing on a classy chair with both her hands on the chair and she can be seen looking sidewards. Jacqueline Fernandez’ photoshoot was filled with lush green plants in the background. In the next photo, she can be seen standing on her toes and posing with both her hands on head.

In the caption, she added a bunch of symbols depicting a lion, a tiger, a rainbow and a heart. Many of the fans took to Jacqueline Fernandez’ Instagram post and stated how beautiful she looked in her stunning ballerina avatar. Many of the fans even mentioned how her look was simply epic and stated how gorgeous she looked in her latest photoshoots. Some of the fans dropped in several heart-eyed emojis along with fire symbols to express their feelings as to how sizzling she looked in her photos. Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’ photos and see how her fans were stunned by her mesmerizing beauty.



Jacqueline Fernandez’ fitness

Jacqueline Fernandez’ fitness is a huge hit among fans and she recently posted this photo of her in her gym look. In the photo, she can be seen in a black top and black coloured track pants along with a pair of sports shoes. In the caption, she added how people tell you to be yourself and then judge you. All her fans were thrilled to see the breathtaking fitness that she illustrated in her photo and complimented her through the comments.

