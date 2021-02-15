Varun Dhawan Practicing Animal Flow Workout Will Motivate All Fitness Enthusiasts; Watch

Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Monday, February 15, to share a video as he recovers from the virus and builds back his stamina with an intense workout. The actor shared a video of his workout regime on Instagram and also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have been going all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a video of him practising Animal Flow which he has been training under his trainer Devrath Vijay. In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen performing every set with concentration and dedication, as instructed by his instructor. In the video, the actor can be seen donning a vest and meggings. He can also be seen wearing a pair of black sports shoes.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Flow work has become a lot of fun for me especially switching from one posture to another but still a long way to go ðŸº”. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's fitness post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Varun Dhawan shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users revealed how the actor is such a fitness enthusiast, while some could not stop going gaga on seeing the post. One of the users wrote, “woah, this is killer”, while the other one wrote, “you never fail to inspire people”. Take a look at the post below.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram proves that he believes in a fit and active lifestyle. The actor often goes on to share photos and videos of his fitness routine, showing off his chiselled body. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a picture of him flaunting his well-toned physique. In the picture, the actor chose to go shirtless and sported just a pair of shorts and his training gloves, showing off his body. He is seen leaning on the window and stares straight into the lens which is truly unmissable. Take a look.

