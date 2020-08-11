Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez Posed With Her Parents

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her birthday today, which is on August 11, 2020. While fans and many of her industry pals have been pouring in birthday wishes for the actor, many of her earlier pictures have been going viral on social media too. Some of these unseen pictures of the actor have her posing along with her parents.

Jacqueline Fernandez bonds with her father

Talking about one of the pictures, the Kick actor can be seen planting an adorable kiss on her father, Elroy Fernandez's cheeks. Jacqueline can be seen sporting a black attire with a braided hairdo. By the looks of it, her father had attended the launch of her music video, GFBF wherein she had starred alongside Sooraj Pancholi. The delightful picture speaks volumes of the Dishoom actor's relationship with her father. Take a look at the picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose with her mother

The other picture has Jacqueline striking a beautiful pose with her mother, Kim Fernandez. In the picture, the Jaane Kahaan Se Aayi Hai actor can be seen keeping her cheek across her mother's forehead while keeping her eyes closed. Her mother can be seen sporting a blue and white attire. The Brothers actor can be seen donning a pretty floral printed dark pink attire. The picture inevitably screams love. Take a look at the picture which was shared by one of Jacqueline's fan clubs on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actor received some warm wishes from many of her industry friends. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share an adorable picture with Jacqueline wherein he can be seen carrying her in his arms. They have collaborated in films like Judwaa 2 and Dishoom. Take a look at the picture.

While Sidharth Malhotra also shared a beautiful birthday wish for the actor. He shared a fun still of him along with the Alladin actor from their movie, A Gentleman. Take a look at the picture shared by Sidharth.

Taapsee Pannu also had a delightful birthday wish for Jacqueline. The two were seen in the movie Judwaa 2. Taapsee shared a picture wherein they both can be seen enjoying a drink. The actor called Jacqueline her 'lime in water' partner. While the Race 3 actor is looking lovely in a white crop top and shorts, Taapsee can be seen in a blue attire in the picture. Take a look.

