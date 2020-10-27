Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Her Staff Member A New Car On The Occasion Of Dussehra

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently gifted her staff a new car on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor is also seen in traffic police costume performing a puja. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the video as well.

In the short clip, fans can see the actor standing in front of a new car performing puja. Jacqueline is seen sporting a traffic police outfit and is holding a puja thali and some incense sticks in her hands. She is seen smiling and one of her support staff comes and breaks a coconut in front of the car.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Many fans commented that the gesture was quite sweet and other fans asked the model name of the car she gifted to her staff. Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez gifts her staff a car

Pic Credit: Fifafooz's Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is very active on her Instagram and recently added a picture of herself in the same cop uniform. She mentioned in her caption that a new project was coming soon and was seen smiling. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, the actor could be seen sporting a bunch of flowers as a top and white pants. She thanked all her fans and admirers in the post. Many fans added that this particular picture of hers had to be Jacqueline's most beautiful picture till date on Instagram. Take a look at her post:

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies have managed to pull in great numbers at the box office. She has been seen in many movies like Race 2 (2013), Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017). Her most recent film was Mrs Serial Killer (2020). The film was written and directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It starred Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukerjee, Manoj Bajpayee as Dr. Mrityunjoy “Joy” Mukerjee, Mohit Raina as Inspector Imran Shahid, Zayn Marie Khan as Anushka Tiwari, Darshan Jariwala as Brij Rastogi, Chanda Joshi as Mrs Rastogi and Deepak Arora as Sid, Anushka's boyfriend. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most well-paid actors in the Industry. Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth is $9 million as mentioned by Celebsmoney.

