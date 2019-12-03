Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Hardest Thing About Fame: To Keep Smiling When I'm Not Happy

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the struggles in the life of a successful person on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha. The actor shared that if people think that successful people have not seen the dark side of life, then they are extremely ignorant. Jacqueline shared her lesser-known experience as a busy, famous personality with Neha on the show.

Jacqueline gets candid:

Jacqueline talked about how she finds it the hardest to keep a smile on her face even when she is not happy. She added that sometimes she has to make sure that she is not rude to someone even when she really wants to snap at them. She talked about how this is hard since public personalities are also humans and they experience negativity in their lives.

Talking to Neha, Jacqueline said that successful people also go through mood swings. They also have their share of good days and bad days along with all the ups and downs in life. She revealed that it takes a lot of effort to bite back such negative emotions and also called it her biggest struggle. Jacqueline added that it saddens her that people do not see how much they have to go through. She said that she is surprised how quickly people judge a successful person.

Jacqueline added that it never gets easier for anyone. She talked about how achieving success is not the endpoint. After that, one has to keep working on reinvention and becoming a better version of themselves. She shared about her comfort zone as well. The actor said that when one does extremely well in their comfort zone, people start liking them. Sometimes, all of a sudden, people might also start thinking that it is not cool anymore. She talked about how even competitors bring a sense of challenge. If someone does something better than you, it gets more and more difficult.

The actor will be seen next in the thriller, Mrs Serial Killer. It is a Netflix movie. She was also recently a part of another Netflix movie, Drive, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She has signed Attack as well.

