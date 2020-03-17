Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood Actors Who Urge Fans To Stay Fit; See

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak has led to gyms and swimming pools getting shut. However, it did not manage to shut the motivation of Bollywood actors and celebrities who are inspiring their fans to exercise and stay fit by working out at their respective homes.

From Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa and Shetty Kundra to Kajal Aggarwal, everyone has posted their workout videos and pictures on Instagram. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to check out.

Here is how Bollywood actors workout at home amid Coronavirus outbreak

Katrina Kaif

Days after announcing the postponement of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif took to social media and advised everyone to stay safe and healthy. She shared two pictures featuring herself with Isabelle, fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala and Karishma Kholi. The actor also shared a series of videos while working out on the terrace. She captioned it by asking everyone to follow precautionary safety measures, meditate and keep the environment clean.

Kajal Aggarwal

South Indian and Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal also urged her fans to stay safe and take precautions. She has shared a throwback video of herself working out at home. Aggarwal also said that even though the gyms have been shut, one should not throw their routine.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty shared a post on Instagram featuring herself. She has asked everyone to push themselves and work out harder to increase their immunity while staying at home. She has shown a video of herself working out on stairs to assist those who cannot go to the gym these days.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan beauty posted a series of videos on her official Instagram handle. She can be seen giving yoga poses for her fans to follow to stay fit. These can be performed easily at home.

Also read: Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline: This Is How Stars Spent Their Weekend Amid Coronavirus Scare

Also read: COVID-19: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Class For People Who Are Socially Isolating Themselves

Also read: Katrina Kaif Gives Alia Bhatt Hard Time In Birthday Message; Riddhima Posts Family Moment

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Katrina Kaif Chills With Sis Isabella & Friends; Sunny Leone 'bored'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.