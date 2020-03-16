The Debate
Jacqueline Fernandez Encourages Her Fans To Stretch For A Happy Spine; Watch Videos

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez recently put up videos to encourage her fans to do yoga. Have a look at the videos that she posted on her social media. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline recently uploaded two videos giving some yoga lessons to her fans. She can be seen doing some stretching and yoga poses in the videos. She has also spoken about keeping the spine healthy and happy with a few yoga poses.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s yoga poses

Jacqueline Fernandez recently uploaded two videos on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen giving a few yoga lessons to her fans. In the first video, she can be seen wearing a short pink dress which allows her to stretch just as much. She can be seen doing a few neck exercises while she is on her knees and instrumental music plays in the background. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how putting on some relaxing music will help. She can also be seen asking her followers to breath while they are at it.

In the second video posted, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen stretching her body through different yoga poses. She can be seen doing a few yoga poses in order to get her back and legs the right kind of workout. In the caption for the post, Jacqueline Fernandez has mentioned how important stretching is to the body. Have a look at the two videos here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Read  Jacqueline Fernandez And Asim Riaz's 'Mere Angne Mein' Music Video Released; Watch

Also read 'Mere Angne Mein' Song Out; Fans Pour Love For Asim Riaz- Jacqueline Fernandez Number

Jacqueline Fernandez in Attack

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to be seen in an upcoming film opposite John Abraham. She had also shared a BTS picture of the two actors from the sets of the film, which has been titled Attack. In the picture, the two actors can be seen in a candid moment as they can be seen laughing wholeheartedly. Have a look at the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Read Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Set In The Mughal Era

Also read Jacqueline Fernandez Was Asked To Get A Nose Job Done? Actress Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Image Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

 

 

