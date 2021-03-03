Jacqueline Fernandez Unveils Look In 'Bachchan Pandey'; Shares Experience Of Shooting

Indian film actor Jacqueline Fernandes, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures, in which she can be seen decked up for her character in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. While in the first photo, Jacqueline can be seen touching up for her shot, the other two photos were, presumably, stills from her shot.

In the shot, Fernandez can be seen sporting a white top with a plunging neck-line. She shot her portion at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Without giving much information about her character, Jacqueline wrote a short caption, which read, "Had so much fun playing this character". Sharing her experience of working with Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline tagged her and asserted, "You are amazing!! Love you loads".

Jacqueline's look for Bachchan Pandey:

Within a few minutes, the post managed to attract the attention of her fans and followers, as it bagged more than 500k double-taps; and is still counting. Her fans and 48.2M followers flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including red-heart, fire and heart-eyes, among many others. One-word compliments, such as "mindblowing", "beautiful" and "pretty", were a common sight in the comments box.

Bachchan Pandey cast & other updates

Interestingly, the upcoming Bollywood film, Bachchan Pandey, will feature the Housefull 4 actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead. A week back, Fernandez had revealed that she will be playing a pivotal character in the film via a social media post. Meanwhile, the film will make the Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Gaurav Chopra, who will play the character of the antagonist.

On shooting updates, a couple of weeks back, the female lead Kriti Sanon took to her verified Instagram handle and announced her schedule wrap. "One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace", read an excerpt of her caption.

