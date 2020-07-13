Jacqueline Fernandez Was Once A Reporter In Sri Lanka; Read More Lesser-known Facts

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for her films like Kick, Race sequel, Dishoom, and Judwaa 2, among others. Many of her fans, however, are not aware of the fact that she was once a reporter in Sri Lanka. According to reports, the actor was a Mass Communication student and used to work as a journalist in the country. Here are details and other unknown facts about Jacqueline Fernandez that you must know. Read on:

Jacqueline Fernandez was a reporter in Sri Lanka

As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother found an old reporting tape of the actor and sent it to her. Struck by nostalgia, she revealed how much she missed her reporting days. Fernandez recalled her experience and called coming to work, finding the latest news, and working with the team. Reportedly, she felt like being a ''little detective''. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez accepted that she always wanted to be an actor, but that dream looked ''far-fetched''.

According to a report, when someone asked if she would like to play a reporter in a movie, the actor replied positively. She thought that it would come out naturally as she had done that several times. Jacqueline Fernandez also called it a part of her personality. Read on to know other rarely known facts about the actor that you must check out.

Jacqueline Fernandez trivia

Although most people know Jacqueline Fernandez is from Sri Lanka, not many people are aware of the fact that she was born in Bahrain. Some reports reveal that the actor’s family is multicultural. For instance, the Fernandez family has members from countries like Sri Lanka, Canada, and Malaysia.

Moreover, after winning the coveted title of Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a hit TV commercial video by Sri Lankan duo Bathiya and Santhush, as per reports. It happened before the actor marked her Bollywood debut in Aladin by Sujoy Ghosh. The romantic movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Jacqueline Fernandez supports several charitable trusts. According to reports, the Bollywood star had sent a letter to the consulate general of the Philippines in Colombo (Sri Lanka) in 2013. She did it to expedite the transfer to the elephant Mali from the inadequate Malila Zoo to a lush sanctuary on PETA's behalf. Moreover, the actor also raised around £4000 in Mayfair, London, for assisting Pratham NGO, involving in helping for primary education for children.



Over the years, she has starred in numerous commercially successful projects like Kick, Murder 2 and Brothers. She has shared the screen space with many iconic actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi. She is also known for her stunning dancing skills.

