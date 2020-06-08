Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan has made many super-hits in his acting career in the film industry that did wonders at the box office. In a career spanning more than thirty years, his movies have received many awards and accolades. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha, both the divas of Bollywood have impressed the viewers with their sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan on-screen. So, let's take a look at both the on-screen duos and also see whose chemistry with Khan captivated the fans more.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha’s Movies That Didn’t Do Well At The Box Office

Which on-screen Jodi intrigued the fans more?

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first appeared as an on-screen couple in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Released in 1999, the film has been described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate and is based on a love triangle although the film does not give credit to it. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received a total of 16 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards and was well received by most critics, notably for its emotional content but also for Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chemistry.

Later, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did two more Bollywood films, namely, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. In the film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Salman Khan was spotted in a special appearance. And in the film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a cameo part.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Or Sonam Kapoor, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan also excite the fans whenever they feature together on-screen in films. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan teamed up with each other for the Dabangg film series. The Dabangg franchise has so far released three-hit instalments of the film. Sonakshi Sinha essayed the role of Rajjo, who is the spouse of a Dabangg cop Chulbul Pandey in every film.

Also read | Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Duo Had Impressive Chemistry?

The story of the film revolves around the life of Chulbul Panday who is known for his interesting methods of managing each issue. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's sizzling chemistry was greatly adored by fans and critics. The audiences also enjoyed this on-screen couple in the film Dabangg as the film had an equal proportion of action, drama, romance, and comedy.

Also read | Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Chemistry That Impressed Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.