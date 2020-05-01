Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Murder 2' Has Fascinating Trivia; Read More About The Film Here

Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared in several films and music videos over the years. She is considered to be one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema. Some of Jacqueline Fernandez's movies that remain popular include Murder 2, Kick, Flying Jatt, Roy, and many more. Listed below are some fascinating facts from Jacqueline Fernandez's 2011 film, Murder 2.

Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Murder 2': Fascinating trivia about the movie

Actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar was first asked to play a cameo by Mahesh Bhatt. He asked him to play the role of a eunuch who is also a powerful politician.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar, however, wanted his character to be as strong as Maharani in Sadak. Thus, he declined the role which later went to Sandip Sickand.

The film was shot in two locations i.e Mumbai and Goa. Initially, Bipasha Basu and Asin Thottumkal were offered the part of the leading lady, but they refused. The part later went to Jacqueline Fernandez, but actress Sonal Chauhan was also considered for the part.

The popular song Haal-E-Dil had to be re-shot to make it more appropriate for television promos.

This film was a major turning point for actress Jacqueline Fernandes. Her voice in the film was dubbed.

Model Yana Gupta's song Aa Zara was not telecasted on TV promos as it was not appropriate for under 18. The song with Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandes was instead shot for promos.

Popular musician Arijit Singh's first-ever track Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Tu featured in this movie.

This was the debut film of actress Sulagna Panigrahi.

