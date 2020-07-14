Jacqueline Fernandez With Tiger Shroff Or Varun Dhawan: Who Is Better In The Lead?

Jacqueline Fernandez has, over the years, appeared in several successful movies. Some of Jacqueline Fernandez's best performances came in Kick, Race 3, Murder 2, and several others. She has worked with some of the most prominent leading actors in the industry. Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez is widely noted. With all that said now, read about Jacqueline Fernandez's works with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. Read on:

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies with Tiger Shroff

Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff have worked with each other in two movies till date. The actors first collaborated with each other in the film titled A Flying Jatt. The movie released in the year 2016. The film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film also features Nathan Jones in prominent roles.

The Remo D'Souza-directorial received mixed reviews and is known for its soundtracks and the on-screen chemistry between Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff. The film bagged nominations and awards for the song Beat Pe Booty. Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff collaborated for the second time in Baaghi 2. However, Fernandez only made a special appearance in the song Ek Do Teen where she essayed the role of Mohini. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.

ALSO READ | Throwback To Jacqueline Fernandez's Memorable 'Fight Club' Video

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Race 3' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies with Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan churned out a total of two films together. The movie Dishoom marked the first collaboration between Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan. The action-comedy flick is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also features John Abraham, Akshaye Khanna and Saqib Saleem in key roles. The 2016 film performed well at the box-office.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan collaborated for the second time in Judwaa 2. The movie, which released in the year 2017, is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The action-comedy featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan in lead roles also stars Taapsee Pannu in a prominent role. The movie garnered widespread attention for several factors including songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Aa To Sahi, and others. The flick received positive reviews from the viewers.

ALSO READ | Here's A Look At Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone's Movies Together

ALSO READ | Fan Of Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's A List Of The Actor's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.