Throwback To Jacqueline Fernandez's Memorable 'Fight Club' Video

Jacqueline Fernandez is very active on social media. She often shares intriguing posts on Instagram and always stays in touch with her fans. Here is a throwback to the time when Jacqueline Fernandez shared a training video with Daniel Locicero and Aramis Merlin that grabbed massive attention. Read on:

Throwback to Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Fight Club' video

Jacqueline Fernandez is an avid social media user and she often gives fans a glimpse into her daily activities. Fernandez took to her Instagram and gave fans an insight into her training sessions. The actor can be seen learning some self-defence techniques and boxing as well and fans went gaga over the video shared by the actor.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Sun-kissed Photos That Are Unmissable; Check Out

In the video, we can see Daniel Locicero and Aramis Merlin along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Fans are stunned over her boxing as well as self-defence techniques that she showcased in the video. Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen sporting an all-black sports outfit and has tied her hair in a ponytail. The actor can be seen practising various self-defense moves and her techniques have left fans mesmerised. From dancing, modelling to rocking self-defence techniques, Jacqueline Fernandez has aced it all. She accompanied the post with a caption, ''Fight club @danielocicero @aramismerlin 💪🏻🖤''

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's 'A Flying Jatt': Memorable Dialogues From The Movie

Check out the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif Rock Ruffled Dresses, Give Style Goals To All

Daniel Locicero is a popular stuntman and has worked with several actors. Locicero is a navy veteran and he is widely popular for his power-packed performances. Daniel Locicero is known for performing specific stunts like falls and wirework. On the other hand, Aramis Merlin is an actor and is known for his plays like The Three Penny Opera, Aristophanes and The Birds. He is also known for his performances in musical theatres and martial arts skills.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Shirish Kunder's Mrs Serial Killer. The flick also features Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Fernandez played the lead role in the flick. The actor will next be seen in Attack, which is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The movie is currently under the filming stage.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Follows These Prominent Sports Personalities; See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.