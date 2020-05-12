Jacqueline Fernandez's Memorable Captions On Instagram Will Crack You Up

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness enthusiast and also influences people to take up exercise to lead a healthy life. The actor is pretty active on social media and often posts pictures with the wittiest captions that will make you crack up. Take a look at these posts of Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram which have the most memorable wittiest captions.

Jacqueline Fernandez's memorable captions

Jacqueline Fernandez is a yoga enthusiast and her Instagram posts will motivate you to start practising yoga too. A few days back, the actor posted a video of her practising yoga. In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen turned upside down as she moves her legs like the needle of a clock. In the caption, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote that the clock keeps ticking, referring to her legs.

Jacqueline Fernandez posted two pictures of her from one of her photoshoots. In one picture, the actor is seen laughing at a joke and in the other picture, she is seen making a goofy face. In the caption, she humorously wrote referring to the pictures,'' When you realize the joke is on you'' (sic).

Another post of Jacqueline Fernandez with the most memorable caption is this video. In the caption, Jaqueline Fernandez wrote a few motivating lines. She wrote that one should always laugh and dance when it comes to living life happily and should not give up on it.

Jacqueline Fernandez had once shared a picture with a YouTuber, Amanda Cerny. In the caption, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote that she finds Amanda Cerny her twin sister and that, the two are also convinced that they have been separated at birth.

