Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Cryptic Post Featuring Her Cat And A New Script

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post featuring her cat and a script. The actor called her cat bulletproof in the caption and mentioned nothing about the script in her hand. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to her photo.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post

In her recent post on Instagram, Jacquline could be seen sporting pink pyjamas and had a coffee in her lap as well. Viewers could also spot a book that looked like a script for a new project and Jacqueline's pet cat was also featured in the post. The book which looked like a script could indicate the actor's new project but she mentioned nothing of that sort in her caption. Viewers couldn't make anything out from the post, as the picture was blurred out on her script.

The actor didn't clarify anything in her caption either. The caption read - " Bulletproof XYZA" (sic). Jacqueline Fernandez's cat, who is featured in the post, is called Xyza.

Many fans and admirers of the actor have commented on the post. Many fans seemed to think that Xyza looked adorable as well. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram is filled with fun pictures and personal moments from her life. In her last post, viewers could spot the actor watching The Gone Game. She mentioned in her caption that she loved watching the series with her cats and also added that it was pouring outside her house. She further wrote - "Entire team, take a bow for setting NEW STANDARDS with your performances!! Unbelievable that this was shot during lockdown – just wow!"(sic). Take a look at her post:

Jacqueline Fernandez also wished her followers Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with the art of Lord Ganesh. She wrote - "The peace and joy that Lord Ganesh brings to our homes each year is unparalleled! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (emoji) Lots of love and light" (sic). Many fans wished the actor on the occasion. Take a look at her post:

In terms of her new work, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in a movie called Attack opposite John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham and had just started shooting in January 2020 when the shooting had to stop due to the pandemic.

Promo Pic Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

