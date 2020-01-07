Jacqueline Fernandez's Gorgeous Golden Outfits You Must Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez's fans were sent into a frenzy with her latest Netflix film, Drive. The movie, however, received mixed reviews. Fernandez is considered to be one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She started as a TV reporter and today is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Her fans are still trying to get over her Makana song that has turned out to be the perfect bridal song. The Sri Lankan beauty started her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Aladin.

Soon, Jacqueline made her mark in Bollywood with several successful films. Fernandez's most popular films include Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and many more. Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her acting skills is also known for her quirky style. Listed below are some of the best fashion looks of Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in golden outfits.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez's Looks In These Lehenga Ensembles Will Give You Wardrobe Goals

Jacqueline Fernandez takes over the internet with her golden outfits

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez & Varun Dhawan's Swiss Holiday Is All Things Fun; Watch Video

Looking at the stunning golden outfits of Jacky, one can easily say the actress has a thing for bling. Jacqueline Fernandez makes good use of her lean and fit figure while dolling up in sparkly outfits. The actress puts on stunning outfits with loud puff sleeves and sequins all over. Jacky also goes with bold makeup and quirky hairdos for her looks.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Some Of Her New Year Resolutions For 2020

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Emerges As The Most Followed Celebrity On TikTok In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.