Jacqueline Fernandez's Gorgeous Golden Outfits You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Here is a compilation of some of her best looks in golden outfits.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's fans were sent into a frenzy with her latest Netflix film, Drive. The movie, however, received mixed reviews. Fernandez is considered to be one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She started as a TV reporter and today is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Her fans are still trying to get over her Makana song that has turned out to be the perfect bridal song. The Sri Lankan beauty started her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Aladin.

Soon, Jacqueline made her mark in Bollywood with several successful films. Fernandez's most popular films include Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and many more. Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her acting skills is also known for her quirky style. Listed below are some of the best fashion looks of Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in golden outfits.

Looking at the stunning golden outfits of Jacky, one can easily say the actress has a thing for bling. Jacqueline Fernandez makes good use of her lean and fit figure while dolling up in sparkly outfits. The actress puts on stunning outfits with loud puff sleeves and sequins all over. Jacky also goes with bold makeup and quirky hairdos for her looks. 

Published:
