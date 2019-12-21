The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jacqueline Fernandez Emerges As The Most Followed Celebrity On TikTok In India

Bollywood News

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has become the most followed celebrity in TikTok India with 9.5 million followers on the short-video sharing platform

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline Fernandez

TikTok has evidently become one of the biggest social media platforms basking global success. The short-video sharing platform has arguably emerged as a portal for people to showcase their talents. Now, with the year coming to a close, TikTok has released a list of Top 50 content and video trends as a part of #TikTokRewind.

The list has given a detailed insight into the top trends and celebrities of 2019. According to the list revealed by TikTok, Jacqueline Fernandes has aced the celebrities list becoming the highest followed celebrity with 9.5 million followers in TikTok India. 

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision to behold in shades of red; see pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the most followed celebrity in TikTok India

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's movies in which her voice was dubbed by an artist

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's looks in these lehenga ensembles will give you wardrobe goals

Jacqueline has been evidently been an active user of TikTok where she is seen posting entertaining videos for fan base and followers. Jacqueline was the most followed celebrity followed by Riteish Deshmukh (6.8 million), Kapil Sharma (2.2 million), Madhuri Dixit Nene (1.2 million) and Dj Bravo (1.5 million).

On the other hand, a list of top five music artists in India was also revealed by TikTok. Neha Kakkar took first place with a whopping 12.5 million followers. She was followed by singer Guru Randhawa, Tony Kakkar, Milind Gaba, and Arjun Kanungo. 

 Also read: When Blake met Salman Khan & Jacqueline: B'wood stars wish 2nd fastest man luck for 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez reveals hardest thing about fame: To keep smiling when I'm not happy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG