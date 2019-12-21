Jacqueline Fernandez Emerges As The Most Followed Celebrity On TikTok In India

TikTok has evidently become one of the biggest social media platforms basking global success. The short-video sharing platform has arguably emerged as a portal for people to showcase their talents. Now, with the year coming to a close, TikTok has released a list of Top 50 content and video trends as a part of #TikTokRewind.

The list has given a detailed insight into the top trends and celebrities of 2019. According to the list revealed by TikTok, Jacqueline Fernandes has aced the celebrities list becoming the highest followed celebrity with 9.5 million followers in TikTok India.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision to behold in shades of red; see pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the most followed celebrity in TikTok India

2019 was a year of milestones for TikTok in India. Revisit 2019 with #TikTokRewind and watch creators who TikTok’ed their way into the platform pic.twitter.com/oZEwVkYjFw — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) December 19, 2019

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's movies in which her voice was dubbed by an artist

Check out the Top 50 content and video trends that made the TikTok India community tik in 2019! #TikTokRewind2019 pic.twitter.com/uMsXQ5tBBA — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) December 18, 2019

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's looks in these lehenga ensembles will give you wardrobe goals

Jacqueline has been evidently been an active user of TikTok where she is seen posting entertaining videos for fan base and followers. Jacqueline was the most followed celebrity followed by Riteish Deshmukh (6.8 million), Kapil Sharma (2.2 million), Madhuri Dixit Nene (1.2 million) and Dj Bravo (1.5 million).

On the other hand, a list of top five music artists in India was also revealed by TikTok. Neha Kakkar took first place with a whopping 12.5 million followers. She was followed by singer Guru Randhawa, Tony Kakkar, Milind Gaba, and Arjun Kanungo.

Also read: When Blake met Salman Khan & Jacqueline: B'wood stars wish 2nd fastest man luck for 2020

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez reveals hardest thing about fame: To keep smiling when I'm not happy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.