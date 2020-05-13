Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Songs From The Film, 'Judwaa 2'

Jacqueline Fernandez, apart from her work in movies, is also known for her unique taste in fashion. She has also received praise from critics for some of her performances. Jacqueline Fernandez's movies that remain widely popular include Aladin, A Gentleman, Murder 2, Drive, Race 2, Roy, Race 3, Judwaa 2, Kick, Dishoom, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of Jacqueline Fernandez's most memorable songs from Judwaa 2.

Jacqueline Fernandez's most memorable songs from Judwaa 2

Aa Toh Sahii

This is one of the most popular songs from the film, Judwaa 2. The song stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Taapsee Pannu. Varun Dhawan romances the 2 lead actresses in the song. The song's video and the costume of the actors also received attention from fans.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

This is the remake of the popular song with the same title. The song's beats make it a perfect party song. The film overall is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 is one of the popular Judwaa 2 songs that still remains a huge hit in many clubs.

Lift Teri Bandh Hai

This is another popular track that is a favorite of many fans. The song's lyrics are also quite catchy. The song's video and the costume of the actors were also loved by fans. The song is sung by Anu Malik & Neha Kakkar. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan's father, David Dhawan. The movie sees Varun Dhawan in a double role romancing Jacqueline and Taapsee's characters.

