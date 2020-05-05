Jacqueline Fernandez's List Of Nominations And Awards To Date; See Full List Here

Quick links:
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities who kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. The Kick actor refused to look back since then and worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, among others.
Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her exceptional acting as well as dancing prowess. She is not only enjoying her space and work in Bollywood but has also carved her niche in the digital industry with her popular films on the OTT platform Netflix. So, to learn more about Jacqueline Fernandez' successful career, here is a list of her awards and nominations to date.
|
Year
|
Award Title
|
Award
|
Winner/Nominee
|
2010
|
Best Debut Actress
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Winner
|
2013
|
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Nominee
|
2014
|
Most Entertaining Dancer
|
BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India
|
Winner
|
2014
|
Style Icon of the Year
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Winner
|
2015
|
Emerging Face of Fashion (Female)
|
Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
|
Winner
|
2016
|
Hotstepper of the Year
|
Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
|
Winner
|
2017
|
Hotstepper Of The Year (Female)
|
Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
|
Winner
|
2017
|
Fitspiration of the Year
|
Vogue Beauty Awards
|
Winner
Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen on-screen in the film Race 3 with Salman Khan. After that, Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of two films by the OTT platform, Netflix. She was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive and her latest film, Mrs. Serial Killer with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming projects are Housefull 5, Miss match India, and Attack.
Currently, Jacqueline Fernandez is quarantining at her house and also keeping herself busy with several stuffs. She is regularly gyming and exercising at home. As she reportedly also loves to read books, she is thus utilizing the quarantine time to catch up with her reading hobby. Jacqueline Fernandez is also an animal lover and avid social media user who is spending some quality time with her pets. Jacqueline also passed messages to her fans to stay safe and also played piano at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.
