Jacqueline Fernandez's List Of Nominations And Awards To Date; See Full List Here

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities who kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. The Kick actor refused to look back since then and worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, among others.

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her exceptional acting as well as dancing prowess. She is not only enjoying her space and work in Bollywood but has also carved her niche in the digital industry with her popular films on the OTT platform Netflix. So, to learn more about Jacqueline Fernandez' successful career, here is a list of her awards and nominations to date.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Stunning Magazine Covers To Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez’s awards and accolades, here is the list-

Year Award Title Award Winner/Nominee 2010 Best Debut Actress Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Winner

(Popular Award) 2013 Best Actress in a Supporting Role Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Nominee

(Popular Award) 2014 Most Entertaining Dancer BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India Winner

(Film Award) 2014 Style Icon of the Year Stardust Awards, India Winner

(Special Award) 2015 Emerging Face of Fashion (Female) Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards Winner

(Filmfare Glamour and Style Award) 2016 Hotstepper of the Year Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards Winner

(Filmfare Glamour and Style Award) 2017 Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards Winner

(Filmfare Glamour and Style Award) 2017 Fitspiration of the Year Vogue Beauty Awards Winner

(Vogue Beauty Award)

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Or Jacqueline Fernandez- Who rocked The Saree Look?

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen on-screen in the film Race 3 with Salman Khan. After that, Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of two films by the OTT platform, Netflix. She was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive and her latest film, Mrs. Serial Killer with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming projects are Housefull 5, Miss match India, and Attack.

Currently, Jacqueline Fernandez is quarantining at her house and also keeping herself busy with several stuffs. She is regularly gyming and exercising at home. As she reportedly also loves to read books, she is thus utilizing the quarantine time to catch up with her reading hobby. Jacqueline Fernandez is also an animal lover and avid social media user who is spending some quality time with her pets. Jacqueline also passed messages to her fans to stay safe and also played piano at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast; Read Full List

Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez during her quarantine days-

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Journey In Bollywood Until Now; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.