Jacqueline Fernandez's List Of Nominations And Awards To Date; See Full List Here

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities who kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. The Kick actor refused to look back since then and worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, among others. 

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her exceptional acting as well as dancing prowess. She is not only enjoying her space and work in Bollywood but has also carved her niche in the digital industry with her popular films on the OTT platform Netflix. So, to learn more about Jacqueline Fernandez' successful career, here is a list of her awards and nominations to date.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s awards and accolades, here is the list-

Year

Award Title

Award 

Winner/Nominee

2010

Best Debut Actress

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Winner
(Popular Award)

2013

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Nominee
(Popular Award)

2014

Most Entertaining Dancer

BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India

Winner
(Film Award)

2014

Style Icon of the Year

Stardust Awards, India

Winner
(Special Award)

2015

Emerging Face of Fashion (Female)

Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards

Winner
(Filmfare Glamour and Style Award)

2016

Hotstepper of the Year

Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards

Winner
(Filmfare Glamour and Style Award)

2017

Hotstepper Of The Year (Female)

Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards

Winner
(Filmfare Glamour and Style Award)

2017

Fitspiration of the Year

Vogue Beauty Awards

Winner
(Vogue Beauty Award)

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen on-screen in the film Race 3 with Salman Khan. After that, Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of two films by the OTT platform, Netflix. She was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive and her latest film, Mrs. Serial Killer with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming projects are Housefull 5, Miss match India, and Attack. 

Currently, Jacqueline Fernandez is quarantining at her house and also keeping herself busy with several stuffs. She is regularly gyming and exercising at home. As she reportedly also loves to read books, she is thus utilizing the quarantine time to catch up with her reading hobby. Jacqueline Fernandez is also an animal lover and avid social media user who is spending some quality time with her pets. Jacqueline also passed messages to her fans to stay safe and also played piano at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

