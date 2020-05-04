Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Stunning Magazine Covers To Check Out

Bollywood celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. She refused to look back since then and worked in films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, among others. Fernandez is quite active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with family, friends, and co-stars. She has also been featured on various magazine covers. We have compiled some of them for you to check out.

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos on magazine covers

Bazaar India

Jacqueline Fernandez had a photoshoot for Bazaar India magazine. She is posing in a white fairytale maxi dress. All her photos feature a gorgeous white horse.

Hello!

Jacqueline Fernandez got featured in Hello magazine’s digital and print editions. She is posing in different shimmery outfits. Take a look:

Elle

Fernandez also had a photoshoot for Elle magazine cover. She has donned a royal fusion red attire. She has sported a red dupatta with her monotone ensemble. For a rounded off look, she has accessorized statement earrings and neckpiece. Take a look at her photos from Istanbul, Turkey.

