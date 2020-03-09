The Debate
'Mere Angne Mein' Song Out; Fans Pour Love For Asim Riaz- Jacqueline Fernandez Number

Music

Mere Angne Mein songs features Jacqueline Fernandez along with Asim Riaz. Check out what fans have to say about this Holi track and more information about it.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mere Angne Mein

Mere Angne Mein is a recent single released by T-Series. The video features Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. The song is said to be inspired from a song of the same name from 1981 released Laawaris starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Mere Angne Mein released ahead of the festival of Holi and is said to be a Holi special track. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are written by Vayu. Check out what fans have to say about the song.

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez Define 'class' In BTS Pics From Their New Music Album

Mere Angne Mein song reaction

Also Read | Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez’s Music Video To Be A Perfect Holi Treat

Also Read | Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez To Be A Part Of Bohemia's Next Music Video?

Mere Angne Mein song video

Also Read | Asim Riaz's Music Video To Rashami Desai's Casting Couch Comment: TV Highlights This Week

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
