'Mere Angne Mein' Song Out; Fans Pour Love For Asim Riaz- Jacqueline Fernandez Number

Mere Angne Mein is a recent single released by T-Series. The video features Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. The song is said to be inspired from a song of the same name from 1981 released Laawaris starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Mere Angne Mein released ahead of the festival of Holi and is said to be a Holi special track. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are written by Vayu. Check out what fans have to say about the song.

Mere Angne Mein song reaction

Here it is! Love the video more than the song BUT it’s a fun number & coincides well with Holi! 💥👊🏼 #MereAngneMein https://t.co/89GqkFIJoS — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) March 9, 2020

Jacqueline was Amazing...Asim was cute, tho he was in it for very little amount of time but he did great....I like the song and the concept is very beautiful#MereAngneMein — Rumi Cruz (@CruzRumi) March 9, 2020

I must say @imrealasim did well in his debut ! His expressions were lit so the direction of song ! Many more to come, it’s just the start ! @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #AsimDebut #MereAngneMein — AMIT TANDON (@AMIT_TANDON0414) March 9, 2020

Only watched it for @imrealasim and guess what this song is actually very catchy n nice. Hope Asim had more screen space though. #AaimDebut #AsimRiaz — Priyanka Sehrawat (@PriyankaSehra11) March 9, 2020

@Asli_Jacqueline looks soo Good and so hott 🔥

Mass Song! Omg 😱 — Jacqueline Worriors (@JackyWorrior) March 9, 2020

Loved its so much . Amazing . @Asli_Jacqueline is looking soooo gorgeous in the song. And @imrealasim was so good in the song . — FozanKhan (@fozankhan55) March 9, 2020

Awesome song, liked the video. Asim you nailed it man, I was hooting then I realised no one is around me😄 @imrealasim — @Miss_Thakur (@j0j0715) March 9, 2020

X-factor of the song is Asim!! He nailed it even with limited screen space!! #MereAngneMein #AsimDebut — Yagnesh Jogi (@JogiYagnesh) March 9, 2020

Mere Angne Mein song video

